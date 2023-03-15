New Archie Comics Releases for 3/15/23

Nevada Jones returns and Kevin’s got his eye on the new kid in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the new Archie comics on-sale March 15, 2023:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Real Horse Power,” Betty and Veronica are on Lodge’s ranch. The newly hired manager, Nevada Jones, is a bit much—does Mr. Jones really need to wear the mask? But when the horses spook and stampede, he’s immediately chasing them down. Betty joins the chase and helps to lasso the wild stallions!

Then, in “The Foxy New Kid,” Kevin asks Veronica to help him out with an important request. The new kid—Shinji—is really cool but also mysterious. He can’t get a read on him. But when the two of them decide to just confront him, he’s nowhere to be found. Instead, they get ambushed by Ghost Fox. Why are they after Shinji? Who hired them? What’s their scheme?

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Steven Butler

Inks: Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/15

192-page, full color comic

$9.99 U.S.

