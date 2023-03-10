Little Archie and Captain Valor battle the Beast of Bolling Bay!

This week’s ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #338 has two all-new superhero adventures in the hilariously action-packed Archie style!

First, in a new Little Archie story by Tom DeFalco and Bill Galvan, the kiddos face off against an aquatic threat deep beneath Bolling Bay. Looks like they’ll need some help from Captain Valor! Then, Ghost Fox (son of The Fox) is back in a brand new caper by Ian Flynn and Steven Butler, but this time he has to rescue his super-Dad from . . . Reggie? Err . . . we mean Evil Heart, of course!

You can preview both of those below, along with a complete Dexter Taylor Little Archie classic, “A Change for Friendship.” Once you’re caught up, you can get your copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!