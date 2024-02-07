New Archie Comics Releases for 2/7/24

Stranger things are still afoot at Pop’s, Dr. Masters is back, and The Spirits of Valentine’s Day make their big debut, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale February 7, 2024:

ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: “Paths to the Heart” The spirits of Valentines are after Betty and Veronica, but will they bring about love or war?

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Holly G!, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #137

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, On the most horrible holiday of all—Valentine’s Day—Jughead teeters on the edge of starvation at a Pop’s overrun with monsters! Then, Dr. Masters is in town, and word in the tabloids is that he’s dating a mystery celebrity! Can Archie and his friends figure out who it is?

Script: Tom DeFalco, Dan Parent

Art: Steven Butler, Dan Parent, Lily Butler, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/7

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS