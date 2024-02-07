Home News On Sale Today New Archie Comics Releases for 2/7/24

Panel from an Archie Comics story featuring Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Cheryl Blossom.

Stranger things are still afoot at Pop’s, Dr. Masters is back, and The Spirits of Valentine’s Day make their big debut, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale February 7, 2024:

Archie gets kissed by Betty and Veronica on each cheek while the Spirits of Valentine's Day float around them. The spirits are Hearts, a heart with angel wings, Flowers, a smiling yellow Daisy in a dress, and Candies, a hard white candy with a mischeivous grin on his face.

ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: “Paths to the Heart” The spirits of Valentines are after Betty and Veronica, but will they bring about love or war?

Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Holly G!, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 2/7
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Archie and Jughead snowboard down a hill. Jughead has theit two dogs, Vegas and Hotdog, on leashes.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #137

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, On the most horrible holiday of all—Valentine’s Day—Jughead teeters on the edge of starvation at a Pop’s overrun with monsters! Then, Dr. Masters is in town, and word in the tabloids is that he’s dating a mystery celebrity! Can Archie and his friends figure out who it is?

Script: Tom DeFalco, Dan Parent
Art: Steven Butler, Dan Parent, Lily Butler, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 2/7
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

 

Betty and Veronica are wearing traditional Hawaiian dress. Archie asks them to give him a hint about where they went on vacation.Betty and Veronica are leaving a movie theater after watching a sad movie and crying. They ask the ticket taker for tissues.

