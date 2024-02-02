Stranger things are afoot in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #321!

Monsters have invaded Pop’s normally peaceful Chock’lit Shoppe in BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #321!

When the girls use a new app called Spectr they learn that a secret portal to another dimension is the cause of spooky goings on all over town. Now they just have to solve this spectral problem once and for all! Jughead doesn’t seem to care, but at least B&V are on the case. It all goes down in “Grimberry Shake it Off” by Ron Robbins and Bill Galvan.

Then, Big Moose gets a big makeover when he sees what a new haircut and clothes can do for rival Reggie. But is a new Moose the kind of Moose that Moose wants to be? We’ll find out in the all-new story by Dan Parent!

And that’s just the start of nearly 200 pages of classic Archie comics, including the all-too-relatable winter tale “Something in the Air,” by Jim Ruth and Dan DeCarlo Jr. which you can read in full below. You can grab your own collectible copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!