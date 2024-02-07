Meet the Spirits of Valentine’s Day in ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR!

The Spirits of Valentine’s Day make their magical debut today in ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR!

Following in the tradition of Trick and Treat, the Spirits of Halloween, we hope you’re ready for Hearts, Flowers, and Candies! These magical imps seem super cute at first, but they have agendas; each one represents a different part of the holiday and they’re not very cooperative about it. So, when they get to meddling with Valentine’s Day plans in Riverdale, you know chaos is coming! It all goes down in “Paths to the Heart” by Ian Flynn and Holly G!

That soon-to-be classic kicks off a swoon-worthy special issue packed with stories of love from throughout Archie Comics history, including the memorable “3 Goes Into 3” by Dan Parent, which you can read in full below. Get your special someone a copy here, and Happy Valentine’s Day from your pals and gals in Riverdale!