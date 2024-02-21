Home Mighty Crusaders New Archie Comics Releases for 2/21/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 2/21/24

,

Panel from an Archie Comics story. Veronica is covered in mustard and running across the beach to the water, screaming. Jughead says he thought she preferred ketchup.

The Jaguar roars back to action and we have a triumphantly huge new comics collection in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale February 21, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

Cover of THE JAGUAR #1. Ivette Velez, in her Jaguar costume stands in front of ancient Peruvian ruins, holding her Jaguar helmet in one hand.

THE JAGUAR main cover by Maria Sanapo

THE JAGUAR (ONE-SHOT)

Something is killing the Pampas cats of Northern Peru. A group of zoologists has come together to investigate these mysterious slayings. They know the culprit is a bird of prey, but the method of killing is unlike any of the birds local to the region. It’s going to take someone with apex predator abilities to find out who’s causing these murders…someone like Ivette Velez, aka The Jaguar! But will the predator become the prey?

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Tango
Colors: Ellie Wright
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Maria Sanapo, Ellie Wright
Variant Cover: Reiko Murakami
On Sale Date: 2/21
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
A Digital Edition on comiXology!
Subscribe to the Series!

 

 

Archie, in a football uniform, is flanked on either side by Betty and Veronica, in cheerleader uniforms. All of them are blue and gold, the Riverdale High colors.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS TRIUMPH (TPB)

Archie and his friends make their TRIUMPHANT return with 1,000 more pages of hilarity, hijinks, and heartwarming tales!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-821-0
$15.99 US / $19.99 CAN
5 ¼ x 8”
1000 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/21

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Your Favorite Bookstore
A Digital Edition on comiXology!

 

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Betty walks into the Lodge mansion and sees Veronica sitting on a huge pile of money. She says she's stockpiling cash for Y2K, which is a joke you won't understand if you were born before 1990.

Betty and Veronica are at the mall for a crowded holiday sale, wearing football uniforms to protect themselves from everyone.

Betty and Veronica are at Veronica's locker in school. Veronica is mad that another girl said she's boy crazy, but meanwhile, we can see that her locker is covered with photos of boys she likes.Betty and Veronica are serving food to customers at a buffet to benefit charity. Behind them, Cheryl Blossom is kissing Archie. Veronica says Cheryl is good at poaching eggs, and Betty says she's also good at poaching boyfriends.

Comments are closed.