New Archie Comics Releases for 2/21/24

The Jaguar roars back to action and we have a triumphantly huge new comics collection in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale February 21, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

THE JAGUAR (ONE-SHOT)

Something is killing the Pampas cats of Northern Peru. A group of zoologists has come together to investigate these mysterious slayings. They know the culprit is a bird of prey, but the method of killing is unlike any of the birds local to the region. It’s going to take someone with apex predator abilities to find out who’s causing these murders…someone like Ivette Velez, aka The Jaguar! But will the predator become the prey?

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Tango

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Maria Sanapo, Ellie Wright

Variant Cover: Reiko Murakami

On Sale Date: 2/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

Subscribe to the Series!

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS TRIUMPH (TPB)

Archie and his friends make their TRIUMPHANT return with 1,000 more pages of hilarity, hijinks, and heartwarming tales!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-821-0

$15.99 US / $19.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 8”

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/21

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Your Favorite Bookstore

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS