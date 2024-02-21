THE JAGUAR strikes in an action-packed new one-shot!

Archie’s most ferocious superhero roars back into action today in an all-new one-shot comic, THE JAGUAR!

True blue Archie fans will remember Ivette Velez, a.k.a. The Jaguar, from the epic 2012 superhero series, NEW CRUSADERS. And while we’ve seen Ivette in our fabulously funny digests in recent months, it’s been quite a while since she’s starred in her own action thriller like the old days. Well, the wait is over!

In today’s THE JAGUAR one-shot, writer Keryl Brown Ahmed and artist Tango weave a winding tale of exploration, danger, mystery, and emotional reckoning amid the ancient ruins of South America. The first Jaguar, Ralph Hardy, also makes a special appearance in a nod to Archie’s long history of superheroics.

You can start the adventure with the preview below, and then grab your own soon-to-be collectible copy right here!