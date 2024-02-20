New Archie Comics Coming in May 2024

In May’s new releases, we have our first Archie Premium Event, Betty and Veronica spin a fairy tale for the ages, our flagship digest reaches a big milestone, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.
Information listed below is subject to change.
ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (of 3)
In a world overrun with demons, Archie Andrews is on a quest to cleanse Riverdale of all wicked-kind. Harnessing the destructive power of a captive fiend, he will have to destroy corrupted and possessed versions of the people closest to him. Questioning his own morality and forced to make difficult sacrifices, are Archie’s efforts truly good, or the work of pure evil? Traverse the most horrifying version of Riverdale yet in the first Archie Premium Event.
Script: Aubrey Sitterson
Art: Megan Hutchison
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Megan Hutchison
Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Jae Lee, Reiko Murakami
On Sale Date: 5/22
32-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: FAIRY TALES (ONE-SHOT)
BRAND NEW STORY: Once upon a time, there were two best friends, Betty & Veronica, who were the handsomest ladies in the land. One day a strange duckling (Cassie Cloud) enters their village with odd notions of popularity and fun and befriends a strange minstrel (Randolph) and proves that it’s what’s on the inside that counts!
Script: Goldie Chan
Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan
On Sale Date: 5/1
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE GIANT COMICS FRENZY (TPB)
Get ready for a FRENZY of humor, heart, and hilarity in this GIANT-sized collection of stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-827-2
$10.99 US
4-7/8 x 6-9/16”
480 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/22
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #350
BRAND NEW STORY! Celebrate 350 issues of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest with a party! Moose is having a BBQ party, and everyone is reflecting on their relationship with the big guy… for better or worse!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/8
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #24: JUGHEAD SUMMER FUN
Join Jughead for a crave case of tasty tales filled with picnic parties, BBQ bashes, and tons more to satisfy your hunger for humor in this milestone collection!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 5/29
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #324
BRAND NEW STORY! Veronica wants to prove Powerteen is the best superhero, but will dooming Riverdale really do the trick?
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Steven Butler, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/15
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #140
BRAND NEW STORY! It’s the first annual Riverdale Amateur Wrestling Rumble, a royal rumble for charity. No one can beat the masked wrestlers. Who is this mystery trio? And can they be beat?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/22
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #32
BRAND NEW STORY! Jaguar and Jughead are being held by a group of super-power squashing gangsters! Can Superteen and Powerteen rescue them without their powers?
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Rex Lindsey
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Rex Lindsey
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/1
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.