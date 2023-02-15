New Archie Comics Releases for 2/15/23

Betty headlines her own horror anthology and two classic superheroes return in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale February 15, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

Veronica has invited Betty to her luxurious mountaintop chalet for a cozy weekend of skiing. But their girls weekend is interrupted when Archie shows up and whisks Veronica off on their own snowy romantic adventure. What could go wrong at a fancy remote cabin in the mountains all by herself? Betty’s mind races and she can’t tell fact from fiction as she suddenly realizes she might not be so alone. Is Betty believing too much in the horror movies she’s watched, or is someone (or something) really out to get her? Find out in this BRAND NEW horror anthology one-shot that‘s equal parts Scream and When a Stranger Calls.

Script: Micol Ostow, Casey Gilly, Sam Maggs

Art: Laura Braga, Natalie Nardozza, Carola Borelli

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Cover: Megan Hutchison

On Sale Date: 2/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology



TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Commando & Conquer,” Archie’s signed up the guys for a “boot camp” exercise program to prep for beach season. Unfortunately, he missed that it’s run by Cpt. Commando, who promises to make them into the next generation of Boy Buddies. Can the guys keep up with the Captain’s military-grade workouts?

Finally, in “Snap(shot) Decision,” Jughead is taking a photo-journalism class from Paul Patton when they’re ambushed by a super-villain who’s mad that Paul did an unflattering expose about them. It’s time for Paul Patton to don his costume as The Fox and save the day—but will this change Jughead’s mind about his passion for photo-journalism, or will it make him want to spring into action?

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/15

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS