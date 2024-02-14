New Archie Comics Releases for 2/14/24

We’re celebrating Valentine’s Day and New Comic Book Day all at once in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale February 14, 2024:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.
ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #17: ARCHIE’S VALENTINE‘S SPECIAL
Love is in the air for Archie and friends! Celebrate the most romantic day of the year with these stories about dating dilemmas and cupid’s catastrophes!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 2/14
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
