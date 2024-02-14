Archie Horror unleashes apocalyptic thrills in JUDGMENT DAY!

Archie Comics kicks off the first Archie Premium Event in May with the most horrifying version of Riverdale ever seen!



Prepare for a spine-tingling journey into the heart of Riverdale with ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY, an epic three-issue event set to captivate readers with a tale of demonic forces, moral quandaries, and the relentless quest for righteousness. Hitting shelves on May 22 from the Archie Horror imprint, the miniseries reimagines the iconic Archie Comics characters in a dark supernatural setting and promises to take readers on one hell of a ride in the first Archie Premium Event.

Written by Aubrey Sitterson (Archie vs. The World, No One Left to Fight) with art by Megan Hutchison (Rockstars), JUDGMENT DAY sets Archie Andrews on a daring quest to cleanse an alternate version of Riverdale overrun by demons. After claiming some destructive powers of his own, Archie is forced to destroy corrupted versions of the people closest to him, ostensibly in the name of the greater good. As questions about his own morality and the sacrifices he’s made start to pile up, Archie must confront the question: are his efforts truly good, or the work of pure evil?

“JUDGMENT DAY places Archie Andrews squarely at the center, acting as our hero—but with the power to choose who lives and who dies, can he truly remain a hero through and through?” said Archie Comics’ Jesse Goldwater. “This miniseries raises the stakes more than any title we’ve ever done before. The fate of the entire world is in Archie’s hands.”

On top of bringing readers to the most horrifying version of Riverdale yet, JUDGMENT DAY also introduces the new Archie Premium Event branding, which will designate Archie stories that are simply too grand for a single one-shot release. With their extended length and scale, these cinematic miniseries will take Archie Comics in epic new narrative directions, paired with upgraded collector-quality issues featuring cardstock covers, improved interior paper stock, and specialized print finishes.

“JUDGMENT DAY is the first in a compelling slate of events. As we look to the future of Archie, we wanted to translate our success in TV and film to focus that sense of grandeur back to our core publishing efforts. With our Archie Premium Event series, we’ve imbued each project with an epic sense of storytelling that is evocative of the exciting new direction for the company,” said Archie Comics Senior Vice President Jonathan Betancourt. “In addition to our concentrated focus on elevated storytelling, these new series are also investments for the larger comic book community, transforming what would be a normal print issue into a must-have collector’s item.”

ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #1—with cardstock covers by Hutchison, Francesco Francavilla, Jae Lee, and Reiko Murakami, colors by Matt Herms, and lettering by Jack Morelli—releases May 22 in comic shops nationwide and will be available for pre-order starting February 23.



ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (of 3)



In a world overrun with demons, Archie Andrews is on a quest to cleanse Riverdale of all wicked-kind. Harnessing the destructive power of a captive fiend, he will have to destroy corrupted and possessed versions of the people closest to him. Questioning his own morality and forced to make difficult sacrifices, are Archie’s efforts truly good, or the work of pure evil? Traverse the most horrifying version of Riverdale yet in the first Archie Premium Event.

Script: Aubrey Sitterson

Art: Megan Hutchison

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Megan Hutchison

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Jae Lee, Reiko Murakami

On Sale Date: 5/22

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.