New Archie Comics Releases for 2/1/23

Cassie Cloud comes to Riverdale — and turns everyone’s heads — in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale February 1, 2023:

Love is in the air with a BRAND-NEW story to kick off this collection of romance tales! In “More Than Meets the Eye,” a new student has arrived at Riverdale High! Cassie Cloud is tall, confident, funny, and catching all the guys’ attention—much to the chagrin of the girls. But she doesn’t seem interested in the most popular guys in school—instead she’s been hanging with the likes of Randolph, Dilton, Toño, Raj and even Prankenstein. What can Archie and Reggie do to get her attention, without catching the ire of Betty and Veronica? The short kings rise in this new Valentine’s Day tale! Plus, a collection of sweet stories perfect for that special someone!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Holly G, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/1

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Detective for a Day,” Archie and Jughead happen to walk right into the middle of a fight scene between Fu Chang and a gang of criminals. As Fu Chang takes them down, Archie and Jughead’s eyes widen with excitement and decide right then that they, too, want to be awesome crime-fighting detectives like him! Will they be able to learn from the master, or will they get under his skin before he can give them a taste of the detective life?

Then, in “The Ghost of Grimloch Island,” superheroes The Shield and Wizard have sent the Boy Buddies to investigate rumors of a ghost on Grimloch Island. Little Archie, who often goes fishing on the island, has made friends with its sole inhabitant—a hermit called Harry. Harry isn’t happy about these ghostly rumors. He doesn’t want his peaceful island overrun by tourists and ghost-hunters. Can Little Archie team up with Harry to scare the Boy Buddies away?

Script: Francis Bonnet, Tom DeFalco

Art: Rex Lindsey, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Rex Lindsey, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/1

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

