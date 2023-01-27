Mr. Justice meets his match in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #22!

TWO new superhero adventures lead off this week’s new issue of WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST, and that’s just the start!

In the first, by Ian Flynn and James Fry, the grim avenger Mr. Justice finally meets a foe he can’t manage. And while we don’t want to spoil anything, well, it’s Cheryl Blossom! (Sorry, you were about to see for yourself below.) Then, tough guy Steel Sterling teams up with Betty & Veronica to battle the Blue Bison in a story by comics legend Tom DeFalco and the Kennedy Brothers.

And as if that wasn’t enough, a third new story by Dan Parent tells a sweet (sort-of!) story about secret admirers just in time for Valentine’s Day, which kicks off an issue packed with hilarious tales of Riverdale romance from throughout Archie history, including “Locker Lore” by Mike Pellowski and Tim Kennedy that you can read in full below. After that, grab your own copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!