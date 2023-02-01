Welcome to Riverdale, Cassie Cloud!

Meet the new kid Cassie Cloud in the collectible one-shot, ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR, in stores today!

In a brand new story brought to us by Jamie L. Rotante and Holly G, Cassie shakes things up when she transfers to Riverdale High and her attention-grabbing height and fun hair color captivate everyone. Betty and Veronica are determined to investigate, and they soon find out that Cassie isn’t interested in any of that — she’d rather be playing RPGs with Riverdale’s short kings!

You can preview Cassie’s first appearance below, along with the complete “Out of Tune,” a classic tale of Riverdale romance by Archie Legend Dan Parent. And once you’re caught up, get your own copy of this bit of Archie history right here!