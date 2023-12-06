New Archie Comics Releases for 12/6/23

Two Jaguars save Christmas and Santa’s naughty doppelgänger debuts in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 6, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: “Christmas Chaos!” Christmas goes from nice to naughty for Archie and his friends when Jingles and Sugarplum are replaced by their bizzarro counterparts Jangles and Sourplum and a cranky ol’ version of Santa called Grumpus! All that plus more holiday hijinks!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Holly G!, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Steven Butler, Lily Butler

On Sale Date: 12/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #31

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, there’s a winter carnival in town, complete with a Tunnel of Love attraction run by a mysterious mystical woman. When Archie hops on the ride with Penny and Ginger, they each see a future with Archie! Then, Betty and Veronica are helping Ivette Velez, aka the Jaguar, do some last-minute gift shopping—but an appearance from the original Jaguar, Ralph Hardy, threaten to throw their plans awry!

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Steven Butler, Bob Smith, Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/6

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

