New Archie Comics Releases for 12/6/23

Panel from an Archie Comics story. Santa Claus is surprised to overhear Veronica being nice at Christmastime.

Two Jaguars save Christmas and Santa’s naughty doppelgänger debuts in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 6, 2023:

The cover of ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR. Archie and all of his friends ride in Santa's sleigh at Christmastime, with Jingles the Elf and Sugarplum the Fairy.

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: “Christmas Chaos!” Christmas goes from nice to naughty for Archie and his friends when Jingles and Sugarplum are replaced by their bizzarro counterparts Jangles and Sourplum and a cranky ol’ version of Santa called Grumpus! All that plus more holiday hijinks!

Script: Tom DeFalco
Art: Holly G!, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Steven Butler, Lily Butler
On Sale Date: 12/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

The cover of WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #31. Archie and his friends sit inside Christmas stockings.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #31

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, there’s a winter carnival in town, complete with a Tunnel of Love attraction run by a mysterious mystical woman. When Archie hops on the ride with Penny and Ginger, they each see a future with Archie! Then, Betty and Veronica are helping Ivette Velez, aka the Jaguar, do some last-minute gift shopping—but an appearance from the original Jaguar, Ralph Hardy, threaten to throw their plans awry!

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn
Art: Dan Parent, Steven Butler, Bob Smith, Lily Butler
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/6
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

