It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 12/15/21!
To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #115
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Santa Con Carne” Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead hit the town square for the Riverdale SantaCon on Christmas Day, where everyone is dressed up as Santa… at least they think everyone is dressed up as Santa! One person they encounter ordering burgers (a lot of them!) at Pop’s seems very familiar, and NOT from Riverdale!
Script: Ron Robbins
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 12/15
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Subscribe to the series from the Archie Webstore!
Get the issue from your local comic shop!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
CHAPTERS 1-15 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel consults her best friend for advice after leaving Moose hanging, and we find out that Ethel has a history of awkward romantic encounters. Meanwhile, there’s clearly something bugging Jughead ever since the night Ethel came over.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTERS 1-15 FOR FREE
CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTER FIFTEEN
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!