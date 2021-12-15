It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 12/15/21!



WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #115

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Santa Con Carne” Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead hit the town square for the Riverdale SantaCon on Christmas Day, where everyone is dressed up as Santa… at least they think everyone is dressed up as Santa! One person they encounter ordering burgers (a lot of them!) at Pop’s seems very familiar, and NOT from Riverdale!

Script: Ron Robbins

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 12/15

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTERS 1-15 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel consults her best friend for advice after leaving Moose hanging, and we find out that Ethel has a history of awkward romantic encounters. Meanwhile, there’s clearly something bugging Jughead ever since the night Ethel came over.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

