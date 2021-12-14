Get ready for the Best Archie Comic Ever on Free Comic Book Day 2022

Archie Comics To Debut Original Adventure In Free Comic Book Day 2022 Issue

Archie Andrews goes from everyman to high-flying superhero in Archie Comics’ Free Comic Book Day Special Edition – The Best Archie Comic Ever #0! For the first time in years, Archie Comics will debut a brand new story as part of its Free Comic Book Day special edition, available at no cost at participating retailers on May 7 – Free Comic Book Day! This all-new story by the team of comics veterans Fred Van Lente and Tim Seeley, and featuring a cover by Jamal Igle, finds the fan-favorite character Archie Andrews going from the golden boy of Riverdale to a teen on the edge of greatness!

Free Comic Book Day 2022 marks a new day for Archie Andrews as he shows readers old and new that he is not just the boy next door! With adventures following Archie’s not-so-average life, The Best Archie Comic Ever #0 aims to be just that, an adventure that both fans, and Archie, won’t soon forget. This free comic will offer readers a special look at some of the fun new one-shots coming from Archie Comics later in 2022 as well as recent adventures of the Riverdale gang.

“Archie’s Free Comic Book Day offering this year is an exciting one—for the first time in a while we have some brand-new content included! This issue kicks off with a new 5-page story by Fred Van Lente and Tim Seeley that’ll lead directly into THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER #1, releasing later in 2022. The rest of the issue will catch readers up with some of our recent stories in the worlds of horror, romance, and more. It’s a great way to sample a bit of everything that’s been happening here at Archie Comics!” explains Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante.

“Free Comic Book Day was always my favorite day at the comic book shop, whether I was working there or just going as a fan,” said Director of Publicity & Social Media Ron Cacace. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for people who have never read comics before to get their first taste of an amazing storytelling medium, while also providing something special to long-time fans who show their support to retailers and publishers year-round. We hope new fans give The Best Archie Comic Ever #0! a try, especially if they’ve never read an Archie Comic before. We’ve got so many great stories to offer, and we’re just getting started!”

THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER #0

A new dawn of Archie is upon us! Archie Andrews has forever been known as an everyman. He’s your average teenager, and that’s what makes him so well-liked. But it doesn’t take a super-scientist, super-hero, or super-spy to see that Archie is anything BUT average! Welcome to the weird, wonderful world of Archie, where anything and everything can happen to a red-headed, freckle-faced teen in a sleepy little town. This title serves as a special sneak peek at what’s to come from Archie Comics’ new series of anthology titles as well as some best-of moments from recently released titles. Get in on the ground floor of a new era of Archie with this special issue zero title.

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Tim Seeley

Cover: Jamal Igle

Available in comic shops on May 7th

32 page, full-color comic

Age Rating: Teen