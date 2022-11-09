New Archie Comics Releases for 11/9/22

Christmas officially begins now in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale November 9, 2022:
Betty & Veronica are inviting you to a festive fun party, and they’re kicking off the celebration with a BRAND NEW story! Veronica recruits her cousin Harper to help give Betty the perfect Christmas gift, while Betty’s busy with Ginger, trying to get the perfect gift for Veronica. Will they be able to top each other’s gift-giving skills?
Script: J. Torres
Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/9
32-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
BRAND NEW STORY! Merry JINXmas!“ – The holiday season has everyone in the festive spirit—that is, until human bad luck charm Jinx Molloy comes to town! Can everyone manage to avoid Jinx’s wave of unfortunate events, or will they all end up on the naughty list?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/9
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
