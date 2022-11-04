We’re going back to the ’80s in ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #17!

This week’s new issue of ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST is a totally radical collection of hits from the most tubular decade of all: the 1980s!

Tania del Rio and Rex Lindsey kick things off in style with a brand new story, “Back to the Past,” where B&V try to get through one day without all the modern comforts — good luck with that! And then we’ve got 180+ pages of classic Archie fun including the best of the ’80s and beyond. You can grab your copy here, and start reading with a complete story by Rod Ollerenshaw and Dan DeCarlo below!