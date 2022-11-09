Christmas starts today in B&V FRIENDS FOREVER: CHRISTMAS PARTY!

Archie is the Official Comic Book of Christmas, and we take that job seriously! Hang up those stockings as we start the season with a CHRISTMAS PARTY!

In today’s issue of the BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER one-shot series, J. Torres and Bill Galvan gift us with a brand new story featuring Veronica’s cousin Harper and an O. Henry-style twist called, “Magi Help You?” That leads a fun, festive issue packed with pin-ups and four more holiday classics from the archives, including one you can read in full below by Frank Doyle and Dan DeCarlo Jr. before grabbing your own collectible copy here. Have a Merry Wednesday!