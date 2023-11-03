Two Christmas catastrophes in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #30!

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year now, and we’re ringing in the season with a holly jolly new issue of WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST!

The festivities begin with “Ethel’s Big, Big Christmas!” by Bill Golliher. Christmas is on the rocks when the Muggs family travel plans are canceled. This looks like a job for Santa’s little helpers, Betty and Veronica!

Then, in “Get a Clue” by Dan Parent, detective Penny Parker is hot on a new case, Christmas-style when Veronica hosts a murder mystery party at the Lodge estate. Maybe it was a little unfair to invite a professional detective to this event, but who are we to say?

Those are just the start of nearly 200 pages of holiday hijinks in the classic Archie style, exactly what you’ve come to depend on from the Official Comic Book of Christmas. You can start reading below with the full Sabrina classic, “Come Fly With Me” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Stan Goldberg, and once your caught up, you can grab your stocking-stuffable copy here!