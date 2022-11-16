Chris Cummins joins Archie Comics as social media manager

Archie Comics, celebrating its 80th year of publishing some of the most iconic characters in pop culture, has hired entertainment journalist Chris Cummins as its new social media manager.

Chris, a Philadelphia-based writer and producer, brings a deep love of pop culture and lifelong Archie fandom to the role, where he’ll be cultivating Archie’s social media network of nearly 3 million fans.

“We’ve worked with Chris for so many years now that it feels like he’s already been with us for our major milestones, like the Riverdale TV series, the introduction of the Archie Horror imprint, and the addition of new characters to our ongoing roster like Stacy Banks and Eliza Han,” said Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater. “Chris is a true-blue Archie fan who’s adept at so many aspects of pop culture coverage; putting him at the forefront of the daily conversation with our fans, sharing all the fun new projects we have coming up, it’s such a great fit.”

“In 1982, my parents impulse-bought me an Archie digest at the supermarket checkout,” Chris said. “I read it and reread it until it fell apart then I taped it back together and read it some more. I was immediately drawn to the characters and their antics, and the artwork was unlike anything I had ever seen before. I knew immediately that I was hooked on Riverdale and its residents for life. I see this position as a huge responsibility obviously, but also as a literal dream come true!”

Chris has covered franchise entertainment for outlets ranging from Topless Robot to Philadelphia Weekly and USA Today, including an eight-year stint at Den of Geek hosting live interviews with major entertainment industry figures, pop culture convention coverage, and breaking news from all across the fandom field. He hosts the popular live show Sci-Fi Explosion, highlighting delightful and quirky moments from pop culture history. At Archie, he’ll be creating similar original behind-the-scenes content for its social media networks, sharing an expertly curated selection of art and comics from its long history of publishing, and expanding its reach to include new fans.

“These characters are so versatile that they can be thrown into any situation no matter how fantastic and still maintain their essential Archieness,” Chris added. “As a lifelong fan and now someone who will get the opportunity to help shape the future of the many Archieverses, that is something that is so incredibly exciting. Riverdale is a place where dreams come true, and this position is proof of that!”