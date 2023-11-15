New Archie Comics Releases for 11/15/23

Pow-Girl tries out for The Mighty Crusaders and The Shield goes shopping, all in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 15, 2023:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, on the eve of her interview for membership in the Mighty Crusaders, a battle with a new super-villain ruins Pow-Girl’s costume so she must turn to Betty & Veronica to save the day. Then, The Shield is looking for the perfect holiday gift. Lucky for her Betty and Veronica are there to help her shop–and stop some shoplifters!

Script: Tom DeFalco, Ian Flynn

Pencils: Stephen Butler, Bill Galvan

Inks: Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/15

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

Bask in the shimmering glow of this giant-sized collection of hilarious, heartwarming, and hijinks-filled stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale! Includes four Archie digest comics!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-869-2

$19.99 US

4-7/8 x 6-9/16”

768 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/15

