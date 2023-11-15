New Archie Comics Releases for 11/15/23

Pow-Girl tries out for The Mighty Crusaders and The Shield goes shopping, all in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 15, 2023:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, on the eve of her interview for membership in the Mighty Crusaders, a battle with a new super-villain ruins Pow-Girl’s costume so she must turn to Betty & Veronica to save the day. Then, The Shield is looking for the perfect holiday gift. Lucky for her Betty and Veronica are there to help her shop–and stop some shoplifters!
Script: Tom DeFalco, Ian Flynn
Pencils: Stephen Butler, Bill Galvan
Inks: Bob Smith, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/15
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Direct From the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Read it Digitally on comiXology
Subscribe to the Series!
Bask in the shimmering glow of this giant-sized collection of hilarious, heartwarming, and hijinks-filled stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale! Includes four Archie digest comics!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-869-2
$19.99 US
4-7/8 x 6-9/16”
768 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/15
GET YOUR COPY:
Your Local Comic Shop
Your Favorite Bookstore
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS