New Archie Comics Releases for 11/15/23

Pow-Girl tries out for The Mighty Crusaders and The Shield goes shopping, all in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 15, 2023:

The cover of BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #319. Betty and Veronica are dressed as Santa's elves, sitting on his shoulders.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, on the eve of her interview for membership in the Mighty Crusaders, a battle with a new super-villain ruins Pow-Girl’s costume so she must turn to Betty & Veronica to save the day. Then, The Shield is looking for the perfect holiday gift. Lucky for her Betty and Veronica are there to help her shop–and stop some shoplifters!

Script: Tom DeFalco, Ian Flynn
Pencils: Stephen Butler, Bill Galvan
Inks: Bob Smith, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/15
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

The cover of ARCHIE COLOSSAL DIGEST PACK. Betty and Veronica stand on either side of Archie smiling.

Bask in the shimmering glow of this giant-sized collection of hilarious, heartwarming, and hijinks-filled stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale! Includes four Archie digest comics!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-869-2
$19.99 US
4-7/8 x 6-9/16”
768 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/15

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

The cover of BETTY AND VERONICA #109. Betty and Veronica have a snowball fight while Smithers, Veronica's butler, holds a tray of snowballs for her to use.

Cover of BETTY AND VERONICA #110. Betty and Veronica are in the post office. Veronica says, "One day my likeness will be on a stamp!" Betty responds, "Good! I'd love to send you to a faraway place!"

