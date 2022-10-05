New Archie Comics Releases for 10/5/22

Halloween spirits Trick and Treat debut in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale October 5, 2022:
This year’s Halloween spectacular kicks off with a BRAND NEW story! In “Spirits of Halloween,” meet TWO new characters to the Archie universe: Trick and Treat! This pair of impish magical creatures come around every Halloween to cause chaos wherever they go—and this year, that just so happens to be Riverdale! How much mischief will they cause Archie & the gang while trick or treating? Plus, a collection of hilarious Halloween tales!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Ryan Jampole
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Ryan Jampole, Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 10/5
32-page, full color comic, $2.99 U.S.
BRAND NEW STORY! “Frightful Faceoff” It’s Halloween night and Sabrina is on her guard, expecting her foe Amber Nightstone to return. As she heads to a Halloween party, she keeps thinking every red thing she sees is Amber, even though she knows that Amber has already been dealt with. But why does she still have the strangest feeling that Amber’s nearby?
Script: Tania del Rio
Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/5
192-page, full color comic, $8.99 U.S.
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
