Sabrina’s 60th Anniversary celebration has been bewitching so far, with the SABRINA: 60 MAGICAL STORIES graphic novel retrospective, the ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR one-shot introducing Amber Nightstone, and Sabrina-starring digests all summer long. We’re keeping the magic sparkling this week with an all-Sabrina issue of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST! You can start reading with an extra-sized full story by Mike Gallagher and Dan DeCarlo below, and grab your copy at the Archie Store!