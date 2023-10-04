New Archie Comics Releases for 10/4/23

Trick and Treat are back and the Mighty Crusaders take on Halloween in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 4, 2023:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, can the Crusaders and SuperTeens trust each other as they face off against a group of shape-shifters, or will they end up fighting themselves? Then, THE WEB makes a surprise appearance at the Lodge Halloween party—but is it the actual Web or a costumed imposter?
Script: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent
Art: Rex Lindsey, Dan Parent, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Rex Lindsey, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 10/4
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Direct From the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Read it Digitally on comiXology
Subscribe to the Series!
BRAND NEW STORY: “Monster Mash-Up!” Trick and Treat return on Halloween night to harass Archie and Jughead with assorted monsters until Sabrina takes charge. All that plus more scary-fun stories!
Script: Tom DeFalco
Art: Steven Butler, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 10/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Direct From the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Read it Digitally on comiXology
Subscribe to the Series!