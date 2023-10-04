New Archie Comics Releases for 10/4/23

Trick and Treat are back and the Mighty Crusaders take on Halloween in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 4, 2023:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, can the Crusaders and SuperTeens trust each other as they face off against a group of shape-shifters, or will they end up fighting themselves? Then, THE WEB makes a surprise appearance at the Lodge Halloween party—but is it the actual Web or a costumed imposter?

Script: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

Art: Rex Lindsey, Dan Parent, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Rex Lindsey, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/4

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BRAND NEW STORY: “Monster Mash-Up!” Trick and Treat return on Halloween night to harass Archie and Jughead with assorted monsters until Sabrina takes charge. All that plus more scary-fun stories!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Steven Butler, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

