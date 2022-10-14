Cosmo the MERRY Martian is back in this week’s ARCHIE DIGEST #334!

We all love the thrills of Cosmo the Martian’s MIGHTY new adventures in his latest graphic novels, but did you know Cosmo started off as the Merry Martian back in 1950? Well that little guy is back today in ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #334 an all-new story by Dan Parent. And that’s not all! Comics super-legend Tom DeFalco pens a brand-new tale of Archie’s SuperTeens, this time starring their superpowered pets. Sneak a peek at both of those below, along with a full classic Halloween story by Bill Golliher and Bill Galvan, and grab your copy right here!