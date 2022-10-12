New Archie Comics Releases for 10/12/22

Salem the Cat has always been known as Sabrina’s familiar, but what happens when Sabrina’s not around to protect him (or, as is more the case, when he doesn’t have to protect her)? This special one-shot explores a different side of Salem’s life, one in which he acts as an anti-hero enacting vigilante justice on those who hurt others like him… animals, in a horror story that’s equal parts Pet Sematary and Hereditary.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Dan Schoening

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Schoening, Matt Herms

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 10/12

32-page, full color comic, $3.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First in “A Very Cosmo Halloween!” Cosmo the Merry Martian—or someone who looks an awful lot like Cosmo—crashes the Lodge Halloween Ball. Fortunately, this year it’s science fiction-themed! Cosmo tries to warn the teens of an impending invasion—but will they be able to tell them apart from the costumed aliens at the party?

Then, in “Here Come the Power Pets!” The Superteens battle an evil villain called Snowboy. As Snowboy uses his powers to put the Superteens in a deep freeze, Archie’s beloved dog Vegas realizes that he’s got to find a way to rescue them. He gathers Vader, Hot Dog and Carmel and convinces them to join him. Our new heroes become the Power Pets, but do they have what it to rescue their humans?

Script: Dan Parent, Tom DeFalco

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/12

192-page, full color comic, $8.99 U.S.

