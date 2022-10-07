Amber Nightstone returns in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #19!

New Sabrina baddie Amber Nightstone really set the world on fire (and not just her hair) when she made her debut in last month’s instant sell-out SABRINA ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR. A second printing of that key issue is out now, and since Amber was such a hit, we brought her back for this week’s WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #19, in a new story by Tania del Rio and Bill Galvan. Sneak a peek below, along with a complete classic Sabrina tale by Al Hartley, and grab your copy from the Archie Store!