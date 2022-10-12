Greendale’s famous feline steals the spotlight in today’s CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SALEM #1!

Where would Sabrina be without Salem, her beloved feline familiar? Salem is beloved in multiple dimensions for his sass and spirit, and this week he gets his first solo title in CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SALEM #1, an all-new one-shot from Archie Horror! Written by comics horror master Cullen Bunn with moody, haunting artwork by Dan Schoening, it reveals a side of Salem we’ve never seen before as he embarks on a magical mission to investigate the mysterious disappearance of animals in the neighborhood. You can start reading below, and grab your collectible copy here!