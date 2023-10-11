New Archie Comics Releases for 10/11/23

Things are getting creepy in Riverdale in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 11, 2023:
When Ginger Snapp finds herself in the town of Riverdale, a town she’s fanatically read about growing up, she’s amazed by how wholesome and welcoming it truly is. But she can’t help but shake the uncanny valley-feeling she has with every new person she meets. How can everyone be THIS nice? And could the kindness drive someone to the brink of madness, if it hasn’t already? Explore toxic positivity gone horror in this one-shot that’s equal parts Pleasantville and The Stepford Wives.
Script: Amy Chase
Art: Liana Kangas
Colors: Ellie Wright
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Liana Kangas
Variant Cover: Marguerite Sauvage
On Sale Date: 10/11
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Ginger Snapp’s freaked out after watching the new “Melanie” horror movie—even more so when she sees Jellybean dressed up as the Melanie doll for Halloween! Then, Betty and Veronica help the Web unmask criminals on Halloween!
Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn
Pencils: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan
Inks: Bob Smith, Ben Galvan
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 10/11
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
