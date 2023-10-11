New Archie Comics Releases for 10/11/23

Things are getting creepy in Riverdale in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 11, 2023:

When Ginger Snapp finds herself in the town of Riverdale, a town she’s fanatically read about growing up, she’s amazed by how wholesome and welcoming it truly is. But she can’t help but shake the uncanny valley-feeling she has with every new person she meets. How can everyone be THIS nice? And could the kindness drive someone to the brink of madness, if it hasn’t already? Explore toxic positivity gone horror in this one-shot that’s equal parts Pleasantville and The Stepford Wives.

Script: Amy Chase

Art: Liana Kangas

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Liana Kangas

Variant Cover: Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 10/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Ginger Snapp’s freaked out after watching the new “Melanie” horror movie—even more so when she sees Jellybean dressed up as the Melanie doll for Halloween! Then, Betty and Veronica help the Web unmask criminals on Halloween!

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Pencils: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan

Inks: Bob Smith, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/11

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS