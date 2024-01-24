New Archie Comics Coming in April 2024

In our April new releases, the cult of that Wilkin Boy is back, a hot-rodding new character debuts, and spring continues to spring! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY: INITIATION (ONE-SHOT)

Returning to the world of last year’s successful THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY, Bingo is now a music manager—and the devil incarnate. He’s initiating others by exchanging their souls for stardom. But is this what he really wants out of life? Is this what he worked so hard for? Bingo embarks on a quest to return to his first love: performing music. But the road back to superstardom isn’t going to be an easy one, and it’s going to take a lot of souls to get there.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Dan Schoening, Ben Galvan

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Schoening, Luis Antonio Delgado

Variant Cover: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 4/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: HOT ROD RACING (ONE-SHOT)

A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this NEED FOR SPEED issue! In “The Race to Save Face,” the first appearance of Daisy Thunder of the Southside Serpents, Daisy challenges Archie and his crew to a charity race throughout the Riverdale. Can Archie prove that his souped-up jalopy can best Daisy’s hot wheels? All that plus more racing fun!

Script: Craig Boldman

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/3

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MODERN CLASSICS MELODY (TPB)

After 80 years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present a symphony of ALL NEW stories so far from the last year of digest comics—collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-825-8

$13.99 US / $17.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 7 ½ ”

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/24

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #349

BRAND NEW STORY! ARCHIE has been selected as the first human high school student to attend a prestigious outer space high school! What will life… more importantly high school life… be like in outer space?

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/3

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #18: HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN

We’re at the halfway point to Halloween, so grab your trick or treat bags, don your costumes, and get ready for a graveyard smash with these stories of costumes, ghosts, and more spooky fun tales!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/24

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #323

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, someone has kidnapped Dr. Masters for ransom! Betty, Veronica, and all the girls of Riverdale team up to find him. Can they solve the case? Then, newly famous rocker Bingo Wilkin can’t perform without his lucky dog Rebel, so it’s up to Betty, Veronica, and Jola of Rock Candi to find his beagle and get both their bands on stage before the curtains open!

Script: Tania Del Rio, Francis Bonnet

Art: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/10

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #139

BRAND NEW STORY! What is life with Archie really like? Find out from the unique perspectives of those closest to him in this unique and entertaining story!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/17

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.