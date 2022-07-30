New Archie Comics Coming in October 2022

Archie unveils a month of mayhem in this sneak peek at new releases hitting stores in October 2022! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Salem the Cat has always been known as Sabrina’s familiar, but what happens when Sabrina’s not around to protect him (or, as is more the case, when he doesn’t have to protect her)? This special one-shot explores a different side of Salem’s life, one in which he acts as an anti-hero enacting vigilante justice on those who hurt others like him… animals, in a horror story that’s equal parts Pet Sematary and Hereditary.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Dan Schoening

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Schoening, Matt Herms

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 10/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

A night camping at the treehouse in the woods leads the pre-teen Archie and his friends to do what any kid their age would do in that scenario: tell scary stories! But each story grows creepier and creepier as the kids realize that maybe, just maybe, there is some truth to these tall tales in an anthology that’s equal parts Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Goosebumps.

Script: Micol Ostow, Magdalene Visaggio, Michael Northrop

Art: Lisette Carrera, Ryan Caskey, Diana Camero

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Lisette Carrera

Variant Cover: Sweeney Boo

On Sale Date: 10/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Madam Satan escaped Hell a fugitive and hated woman by Satan and his thralls. She’s now principal of Baxter high and Hell has come to Earth. With each classroom acting as a portal to the different circles in Hell, Madam Satan must recruit similar tortured souls if she has any chance of survival… all leading up to a Madam Satan and her army vs. Satan and his in this highly-anticipated follow-up to last year’s hit Chilling Adventures in Sorcery!

Script: Elliot Rahal, Sina Grace, Casey Gilly

Art: Vincenzo Federici, Corin Howell, Liana Kangas

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Julius Ohta

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 10/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

This newest volume of Archie’s popular series collects 480 more pages of the best and funniest Archie comic stories! Grab one now because before you know it, they’ll be gone in a FLASH!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario Tito Peña

978-1-64576-901-9

$10.99 US / $14.99 CAN

4-7/8 x 6-9/16”

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/26

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First in “A Very Cosmo Halloween!” Cosmo the Merry Martian—or someone who looks an awful lot like Cosmo—crashes the Lodge Halloween Ball. Fortunately, this year it’s science fiction-themed! Cosmo tries to warn the teens of an impending invasion—but will they be able to tell them apart from the costumed aliens at the party?

Then, in “Here Come the Power Pets!” The Superteens battle an evil villain called Snowboy. As Snowboy uses his powers to put the Superteens in a deep freeze, Archie’s beloved dog Vegas realizes that he’s got to find a way to rescue them. He gathers Vader, Hot Dog and Carmel and convinces them to join him. Our new heroes become the Power Pets, but do they have what it to rescue their humans?

Script: Dan Parent, Tom DeFalco

Art: Dan Parent, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/12

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

This year’s Halloween spectacular kicks off with a BRAND NEW story! In “Spirits of Halloween,” meet TWO new characters to the Archie universe: Trick and Treat! This pair of impish magical creatures come around every Halloween to cause chaos wherever they go—and this year, that just so happens to be Riverdale! How much mischief will they cause Archie & the gang while trick or treating? Plus, a collection of hilarious Halloween tales!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Ryan Jampole

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Ryan Jampole, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/5

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BRAND NEW STORY! “Scary Sleepover“ It’s spooky season, so Veronica’s hosting a special sleepover so she and her friends can binge-watch horror movies!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/19

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “More Doom and Gloom,“ Archie can’t shake the feeling that something strange is happening in Riverdale after he and Jughead come across a mysterious lab in the woods. Then it hits Archie: he remembers that lab from childhood—it belongs to the evil Mad Doctor Doom! He also remembers the two children who foiled his plans for world domination in the past—but will they be able to stop him this time?

Then, in “The Power Pets Return!” Archie’s dog Vader has noticed that while the Superteens often work together, Evilheart (Reggie) enjoys playing practical jokes on Pureheart (Archie). Trying to steer Reggie in the right direction, Vader enlists the other Power Pets to help him prevent these practical jokes once and for all!

Script: Bill Golliher, Tom DeFalco

Art: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/26

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

BRAND NEW STORY! “Frightful Faceoff“ – It’s Halloween night and Sabrina is on her guard, expecting her foe Amber Nightstone to return. As she heads to a Halloween party, she keeps thinking every red thing she sees is Amber, even though she knows that Amber has already been dealt with. But why does she still have the strangest feeling that Amber’s nearby?

Script: Tania del Rio

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/5

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.