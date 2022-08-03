New Archie Comics Releases for 8/3/22

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Trev and Archie are getting into parkour but it seems like a lot of effort to Jughead for not much of a return. Will he jump into this new trend or let it fly past him?

Then, in “What a Twyst!” Trula Twyst is always trying to understand the male psyche, especially Jughead’s! Learning the power of hypnotism, she tries to hypnotize Jughead into opening up about his real feelings for her!

Script: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/3

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

