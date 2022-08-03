New Archie Comics Releases for 8/3/22

Little Jughead and the gang are shipwrecked and Trula Twyst returns in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale 8/3/22:
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Trev and Archie are getting into parkour but it seems like a lot of effort to Jughead for not much of a return. Will he jump into this new trend or let it fly past him?
Then, in “What a Twyst!” Trula Twyst is always trying to understand the male psyche, especially Jughead’s! Learning the power of hypnotism, she tries to hypnotize Jughead into opening up about his real feelings for her!
Script: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent
Art: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/3
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
Get ready to jump for joy, we’ve got 1,000 more pages of Archie comics fun! That’s right… ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS ACCLAIM has arrived!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-891-3
$15.99 US / $19.99 CAN
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
1000 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/3
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
