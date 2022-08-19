New Archie Comics Coming in November 2022

Archie reboots a Golden Age superhero and starts Christmas early in November’s new releases! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

By day, he’s Walter Whitney, a fledgling theater columnist, but by night he’s Bob Phantom, the “Scourge of the Underworld” — or is he? Using his power to become immaterial, Walt beats up criminals and then breaks the news of his exploits in his newspaper column . . . but New York City is not as it once was, and with less crime that means less news. So, if there’s no crime left to fight, there’s only one thing to do: create enemies. Is Bob Phantom really the Scourge of the Underworld, or its leader? Or something else entirely?

Script: James III

Art: Richard Ortiz, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tim Seeley, Matt Herms

Variant Cover: Jamal Igle

On Sale Date: 11/16

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Betty & Veronica are inviting you to a festive fun party, and they’re kicking off the celebration with a BRAND NEW story! In “Klosetz 4 Kids,” Eliza Han’s thrown a successful holiday party for her new business, along with the help of Betty and Veronica! Everything’s a hit, so what’s got Eliza so upset? Can Harper help her get back into the holiday spirit?

Script: Tee Franklin

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 11/9

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

Archie Comics is getting into the holiday spirit by giving back to the fans! This year, the whole town of Riverdale is proud to present a specialty 4-pack of their popular comics digests for one low price. At over 750 pages of content, ’tis the season for the antics and adventures only the lovable Archie Andrews can provide!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-903-3

$10.99 US / $19.99 CAN

4-7/8 x 6-9/16”

768 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/16

BRAND NEW STORY! In “Adventures in Christmas Babysitting,” Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica have taken Jellybean, Leroy, and Souphead to the mall at Christmastime. While Betty and Veronica take Jellybean to shop at a “boring” clothing store, Archie and Jughead volunteer to take the kids to see Santa. But as soon as Souphead and Leroy are out of Betty and Veronica’s view, they unexpectedly dart off! Can Archie and Jughead find the kids and keep them from getting into hijinks?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Holly G, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/16

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

BRAND NEW STORY! “ALL WRAPPED UP” – Up to her eyes in credit card bills, Veronica is forced to take on a department store job wrapping gifts. She’s so bad at it that she recruits Betty to help her. But when Betty can’t make it, she receives some magical help in the form of Jingles, the Elf. But when Sugarplum and Noelle from the North Pole join in to help, it becomes a calamity of TOO MUCH holiday help!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/23

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

BRAND NEW STORY! Santa sends his favorite elf and fairy on a mission to Riverdale to stir up as much Christmas spirit as possible. It’s girls vs. guys in the quest to show off the most Christmas spirit. Sugarplum heads up the girls’ team and Jingles heads up the boys’ one. A rivalry that winds up sending Riverdale into a jolly overload.

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/30

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

BRAND NEW STORY! “Merry JINXmas!“ – The holiday season has everyone in the festive spirit—that is, until human bad luck charm Jinx Molloy comes to town! Can everyone manage to avoid Jinx’s wave of unfortunate events, or will they all end up on the naughty list?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/9

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

BRAND NEW STORY! In “Back to the Past,” After being bombarded by texts and group chats about parties and events, Betty and Veronica talk about how things in the “olden days” must have been so much simpler. That gives them an idea: throw a retro ’80s style party! But can they have fun without smartphones? Lace up your roller skates and find out!

Script: Tania Del Rio

Art: Rex Lindsey, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 11/2

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.