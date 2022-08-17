New Archie Comics Releases for 8/17/22

Teen Jinx Holliday is Riverdale’s go-to babysitter. The (often unruly) kids that she watches over always change, seemingly for the better. The key to her success? Her book of unique fairy tales, all of which tell a moralistic story—usually grim, gruesome ones that frighten the children with Jinx as the star of each and every one. What sinister, I mean, serious lessons will she teach her wards?

Script: Magdalene Visaggio, James III, Joe Corallo

Art: Craig Cermak, Evan Stanley, Eva Cabrera

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vic Malhotra

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 8/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology



TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “LODGEstacle Course,” Mr. Lodge is sponsoring the Riverdale Summer Obstacle Course Race. When Archie promises to take Veronica on a date if he wins, Mr. Lodge does everything he can to make sure Archie loses!

Then, in “The Different Drummer,” Archie finds Trula Twyst, of all people, playing drums with a band in a local club! Even more, Trula is playing the kit in Jughead’s own distinctive style! Archie knows that Trula often uses her considerable brains and talents to try to get under Jughead’s skin, so now it’s up to him to stop her from encountering Jughead. Will Trula finally allow Jughead to march to the beat of his own drum?

Script: Francis Bonnet, Craig Boldman

Art: Bill Golliher, Rex Lindsey, Bob Smith, Rich Koslowski

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/17

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!



START READING NOW!