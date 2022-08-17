New Archie Comics Releases for 8/17/22

“Li’l” Jinx Holliday is all grown up — and hosting her own horror anthology! — in today’s new releases. Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale August 17, 2022:
Teen Jinx Holliday is Riverdale’s go-to babysitter. The (often unruly) kids that she watches over always change, seemingly for the better. The key to her success? Her book of unique fairy tales, all of which tell a moralistic story—usually grim, gruesome ones that frighten the children with Jinx as the star of each and every one. What sinister, I mean, serious lessons will she teach her wards?
Script: Magdalene Visaggio, James III, Joe Corallo
Art: Craig Cermak, Evan Stanley, Eva Cabrera
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vic Malhotra
Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla
On Sale Date: 8/17
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “LODGEstacle Course,” Mr. Lodge is sponsoring the Riverdale Summer Obstacle Course Race. When Archie promises to take Veronica on a date if he wins, Mr. Lodge does everything he can to make sure Archie loses!
Then, in “The Different Drummer,” Archie finds Trula Twyst, of all people, playing drums with a band in a local club! Even more, Trula is playing the kit in Jughead’s own distinctive style! Archie knows that Trula often uses her considerable brains and talents to try to get under Jughead’s skin, so now it’s up to him to stop her from encountering Jughead. Will Trula finally allow Jughead to march to the beat of his own drum?
Script: Francis Bonnet, Craig Boldman
Art: Bill Golliher, Rex Lindsey, Bob Smith, Rich Koslowski
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 8/17
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
