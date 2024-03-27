New Archie Comics Coming in June 2024

In June’s new releases, Archie’s epic battle against evil forces rolls on, three new witches come to Greendale, the gang goes to the movies, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

THE WICKED TRINITY (ONE-SHOT)

Sabrina’s magical nemesis Amber Nightstone and her sidekicks, Jade Kazane and Sapphire Gill, are intent on becoming the most powerful witches in the world. Isolated from so many around them, the three have formed a coven based on their individual needs for vengeance and true freedom. But when there is some dissent among the ranks, their small coven is threatened to be obliterated from within.

Script: Sam Maggs

Art: Lisa Sterle

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Lisa Sterle

Variant Cover: Soo Lee

On Sale Date: 6/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #2 (of 3)

The epic Archie Horror event continues, as does Archie’s quest. Jughead’s trying his best to act as Archie’s conscience and voice of reason, but with so many people once familiar and even beloved to Archie turning into demonic monstrosities, can Archie maintain his grip? Maybe if Jughead gets more people on his side, they can talk some sense into him—are Betty and Veronica up to the task of bringing back the Archie they know and love from Alistair’s grasp?

Script: Aubrey Sitterson

Art: Megan Hutchison

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Megan Hutchison and Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, InHyuk Lee, Reiko Murakami

On Sale Date: 6/19

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: BLOCKBUSTER MOVIES (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Archie’s summer movie fantasies get out of control! You’ve heard of Deadpool! Well, get ready for PoolNoodle! A character whose first appearance may be his last! Archie and the gang poke fun at every movie you can shake a stick at or sword. But no blood in this issue, unless it’s a paper cut.

Script: Ian Flynn

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA: A YEAR IN THE LIFE (TPB)

Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge have done it all over the last 80+ years, and now you can join them to experience a year’s worth of Riverdale adventures! This special collection shines a light on what the iconic duo tackle over the course of twelve months, from helpful hilarity to festive fun! Collects five sensational Betty & Veronica Friends Forever comics: Good Citizens, Winterfest, Spring Break, Summer Fun, and Halloween Spooktacular!

Script: Bill Golliher, Francis Bonnet, Various

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli, Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-829-6

$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN

6 x 9”

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/26

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #351

BRAND NEW STORY! Move over, Scooby Doo, the new mystery-solving team is here. Fran Frazer (and introducing her crime-fighting cat Stinger) is on the case with Archie and friends. Can they save the old beach theme park, or will they be scaredy cats?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/12

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #325

BRAND NEW STORY! Dr. Masters gives some befuddled citizens of Riverdale (Veronica, Betty, Archie, and Ethel) great dating advice that goes horribly and hilariously wrong in a series of short FlipFlop videos.

Script: Goldie Chan

Pencils: Holly G!

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/19

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #141

BRAND NEW STORY! The gang is spending a fun day on the beach—until things start disappearing! There’s a rumor that mysterious ghost surfers are playing havoc, but that couldn’t be true… could it?

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/26

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #33

BRAND NEW STORY! Betty and Veronica will do anything to get the attention of heartthrob Dr. Masters while he is filming his new medical series on Riverdale Beach. It’s the battle at the beach with Betty vs Veronica.

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/5

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.