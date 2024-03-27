New Archie Comics Releases for 3/27/24

B&V swing back to the groovy ’70s in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale March 27, 2024:

BETTY & VERONICA DECADES: THE 1970s (TPB)

Jump back to the Bronze Age with America’s sweethearts, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, as the pair were both best friends and raging rivals in the Spectacular Seventies! Continue the 80+ year celebration of Archie Comics with this special retrospective collection! Betty & Veronica shined bright in the 1970s when their standalone title proved to be interesting, hilarious, and unforgettable—and their fashion was always top-notch! “Decades” features some of the iconic stories that cemented their lasting imprint on the world.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rudy Lapick, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-823-4

$11.99 US / $15.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/27

