New Archie Comics Coming in January 2024

In January’s new releases, Archie (finally!) makes a big decision, romance comes to Riverdale, and Golden Age detective Fran Frazer returns! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE: LOVE SHOWDOWN 30th ANNIVERSARY EDITION (TPB)

Before The Married Life, before Archie asked, “Will You Marry Me?”, there was Love Showdown—the first event in Archie Comics history. Archie decides he is finally going to make up his mind and choose his true love. On hearing this, Betty and Veronica fight for his affections tooth and nail with wits and wiles… who will come out the winner? Fan-favorite “bad girl” Cheryl Blossom returns to the mix as well, ensuring that the romantic hijinks are at an all-time high… and that Archie’s decision is harder than ever! Love Showdown is in the Archie record books as its most popular comic book story of the ’90s. This anniversary edition includes the complete, original Love Showdown four-part event plus the follow-up Love Showdown Special sequel and all-new content celebrating its legacy. This is a must-have milestone edition for comic book fans of all ages.

Script: Dan Parent, Bill Golliher, George Gladir

Art: Dan DeCarlo, Dan Parent, and Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Henry Scarpelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-819-7

$14.99 US / $18.99 CAN

6 x 9”

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/24

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #347

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, meet: HEARTBREAKER in his first appearance! Sabrina has accidentally released Heartbreaker, the Anti-Cupid, upon Riverdale! Will Sabrina be able to capture him before he ruins Valentine’s Day for everyone? Then, Moose appears to choose practicing for the Big Game over planning a Valentine’s surprise for Midge—until he reveals her surprise on the football field!

Script: Francis Bonnet, Daniel Kibblesmith

Art: Holly G, Rex Lindsey, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/24

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #321

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Moose is jealous of Reggie because Midge thinks he’s attractive, but Moose feels he has no sense of style… so it’s B and V to the rescue! Then, things get spooky in Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe (of Horrors!). On a quest to unravel the source of ghoulish happenings, Betty and Veronica stumble upon a dark portal beneath Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe, and with the help of an unexpected phrase, they unleash and then quell its supernatural chaos. …Or did they?

Script: Dan Parent, Ron Robbins

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/31

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #136

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, an opportunity to model alongside Young Doctor Masters sends Betty and Veronica into a toxic “health” competition until they discover that his “perfect specimen” is someone unexpected. Then, Fran Frazer and romantic rival Hal Davis help Archie and Veronica unmask corruption during an investigation!

Script: Daniel Kibblesmith, Ian Flynn

Art: Steven Butler, Holly G!, Lily Butler, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/10

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.