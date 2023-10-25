New Archie Comics Releases for 10/25/23

The holidays come early, Jughead-style, in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 25, 2023:
Celebrate the holidays, Jughead-style! Make some gingerbread houses, leave out cookies for Santa (and try not to eat them first) and enjoy all the Christmas festivities with Archie’s best pal!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/25
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
Bask in the shimmering glow of this giant-sized collection of hilarious, heartwarming, and hijinks-filled stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-865-4
$10.99 US / $14.99 CAN
4-7/8 x 6-9/16”
480 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/25
