In this week’s ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #8: NEW KIDS OFF THE WALL we go waaaay back to revisit the explosive arrival of the Pine Point High new kids in Riverdale!

The fun started in ARCHIE & FRIENDS #148 by Alex Simmons and Dan Parent in 2010, and Riverdale was never the same again. The original storyline featured new pranks, new love triangles, new chemistry, and lots of ups and downs, and it’s all reprinted here in SHOWCASE DIGEST #8.

If you’d like to meet the new kids while you wait for your copy, click through the gallery below, and try to make ’em feel a little more welcome than Veronica did!