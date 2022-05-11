New Archie Comics Releases for 5/11/22

Archie meets Archie in today’s multi-versal batch of new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics hitting stores 5/11/22:
ARCHIE MEETS RIVERDALE (ONE-SHOT)
Archie’s met a lot of people in his over-80 years of existence, including meeting himself a few times! But now Archie’s about to meet someone very unexpected: the Riverdale version of himself! That’s right, see what happens when Archie and all his pals ‘n’ gals in his good ol’ hometown of Riverdale come face-to-face with their slightly more serious television counterparts in this hilarious one-shot by Emmy-nominated writer Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki, Black Panther Vs. Deadpool, Netflix’s Inside Job) and fan-favorite Archie artists Pat and Tim Kennedy (Jughead: The Hunger, Life with Archie)!
Script: Daniel Kibblesmith
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Derek Charm
Variant Cover: Ben Caldwell
On Sale Date: 5/11
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #8: NEW KIDS OFF THE WALL
ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST continues with another landmark storyline collected in full for the first time in digest! Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica have a lot of new friends and rivals when Riverdale High is invaded by fifty new kids! A nearby high school has closed due to budget cuts and 50 students and four teachers are transferred to Riverdale High. Archie and his friends have to step up their game when the new students bring serious competition to Riverdale. A stylish new girl who rivals Veronica, a talented photographer who threatens Betty’s role at the school paper, and a tricky prankster even more cunning and crafty than Reggie are now all part of the mix!
Script: Alex Simmons
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Digikore Studios, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/11
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
