New Archie Comics Releases for 5/11/22

ARCHIE MEETS RIVERDALE (ONE-SHOT)

Archie’s met a lot of people in his over-80 years of existence, including meeting himself a few times! But now Archie’s about to meet someone very unexpected: the Riverdale version of himself! That’s right, see what happens when Archie and all his pals ‘n’ gals in his good ol’ hometown of Riverdale come face-to-face with their slightly more serious television counterparts in this hilarious one-shot by Emmy-nominated writer Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki, Black Panther Vs. Deadpool, Netflix’s Inside Job) and fan-favorite Archie artists Pat and Tim Kennedy (Jughead: The Hunger, Life with Archie)!

Script: Daniel Kibblesmith

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

Variant Cover: Ben Caldwell

On Sale Date: 5/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

