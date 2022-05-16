Archie Comics is thrilled to bring The Archies to life with Netflix India!

Netflix and Tiger Baby have announced the cast of their upcoming project, ‘The Archies.’ Set in the 1960s, this musical drama is being directed by Zoya Akhtar and headlined by an exciting fresh ensemble.
Mumbai, India: Netflix and Tiger Baby have announced the cast of their upcoming project, ‘The Archies.’ Set in the 1960s, this musical drama is being directed by Zoya Akhtar and headlined by an exciting, fresh ensemble. The film will feature Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in key roles. The seven young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics. The announcement featuring the cast and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders serves as a glimpse into the world that Akhtar promises to bring to life for audiences around the world.
The film has the iconic gang of The Archies at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era.
A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, and first loves, it still promises to have something for every generation. We can’t wait to see the new kids on the block!
Producers: Tiger Baby/Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti
Graphic India/Sharad Devarajan
Archie Comics
Director: Zoya Akhtar
Written by: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti & Ayesha Devitre
Cast: Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina
Learn more about Netflix’s ‘The Archies’ on Variety. Or, brush up on your Archie history before the big event on the Archie Comics Shop.
