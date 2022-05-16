Archie Comics is thrilled to bring The Archies to life with Netflix India!

Stay tuned for more updates on ‘The Archies’

Producers: Tiger Baby/Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti

Graphic India/Sharad Devarajan

Archie Comics

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Written by: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti & Ayesha Devitre

Cast: Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Archie Comics:

Archie Comics is the leading mass market comic book publisher in the world and the home to a wide array of the most popular humor, action-adventure and superhero characters in entertainment, including Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Reggie, Kevin Keller, Josie and the Pussycats, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Afterlife With Archie, the Dark Circle Comics superhero characters (The Black Hood, The Fox, The Shield, Sam Hill and more), Li’l Jinx, and many more. Archie Comics have sold over 2 billion comics worldwide and are published around the world in a number of languages. In addition to comics, the Archie Comics characters are spotlighted weekly on The CW’s Riverdale and Katy Keene TV series and the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and have been featured in animation, television, film and music. Follow Archie Comics on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and the Archie Comics Store.

About Tiger Baby:

Helmed by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Tiger Baby is a film and web studio that aims to tell stories that can shape social narratives and inspire viewers to forge a new reality.

Tiger Baby believes that stories have the power to shift consciousness while they entertain. With the goal of impactful engaging storytelling guiding the studio’s vision and acclaimed projects like Gully Boy, Made in Heaven, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories already in its kitty, Tiger Baby has emerged into a leading launch platform for a diverse pool of artists who have something fresh to say.

About Graphic India: