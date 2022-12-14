Happy HORRORdays from your pals and ghouls at Archie Comics!

Archie Horror proudly presents a trio of yuletide terrors in today’s all-new one shot anthology, HAPPY HORRORDAYS!

Featuring tales inspired by holiday season folklore, this collection of festive frights ushers in a great new tradition of cozying up to the fire and scaring the socks off of yourself. Featuring work by Joanne Starer (Sirens of the City), Butch Mapa (Star Wars), Joe Corallo (She Said Destroy), Patrick Piazzalunga (Project Patron), and a return to the universe of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER by series creators Frank Tieri and Joe Eisma, this one has it all! You can preview each story below, and grab your stocking stuffable copy here!