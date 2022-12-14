New Archie Comics Releases for 12/14/22

We wish you Happy Horrordays, plus Darkling and Captain Flag return in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale December 14, 2022:

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring not even a… werewolf?! The holidays look a little different in Riverdale this year—Santa’s nowhere in sight but Krampus is on the rampage! Who can take him down? Why only someone who can meet his match, and that someone’s best friend/monster hunter. That’s right, WereJug returns to do battle with the horned and hoofed holiday beast with Betty Cooper in his corner! Then, we dive into the true story of the Icelandic yule cat, Jólakötturinn, and her master—Sheila Wu?! Finally, Reggie meets a nice girl that he takes to the holiday dance—but things aren’t as they seem when she systematically dismantles Reggie’s life! The holidays are horrifying in this special horror anthology that reunites the team of Jughead: the Hunger!

Script: Frank Tieri, Joanne Starer, Joe Corallo

Art: Joe Eisma, Butch Mapa, Patrick Piazzalunga

Colors: Matt Herms, Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 12/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

THREE BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Snow Way!“ when Betty and Veronica make snowmen in front of Veronica’s mansion, Veronica decides to outdo Betty and make a high-fashion snow-woman. Even though it’s done mostly as a joke, it catches the eye of a holiday blogger and goes viral. Suddenly Veronica’s on Fashion TV with a whole runway of fashionable snow-people! But can she keep her cool enough to maintain this level of cold-weather celebrity?

Then, in “Expensive Stuffing,” Betty’s volunteering at the local animal rehabilitation center, when she’s tasked with a very special case—the superhero Captain Flag’s beloved pet eagle is sick! Does Betty have the know-how to bring this special super-powered animal back to health?

And last, Darkling returns in “She’s Goth What It Takes!” The new girl at Riverdale High has turned Archie’s head, but Darla Lang is no ordinary student – she’s got a host of magical powers and otherworldly monsters are hot on her trail. But can Darkling handle these frights without some down-to-earth help?

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Steven Butler, Bob Smith, Ben Galvan, Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/14

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

