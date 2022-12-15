Darkling and Captain Flag return in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #21!

Our holiday gifts to you today are two new superhero adventures starring Captain Flag and Darkling! Both of these are in this week’s new WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST, and that’s not all!

While Archie action heroes Ian Flynn and Steven Butler take care of the super side of things, we also have a new snowy story by Dan Parent and nearly 200 pages of classic Archie fun on a festive holiday theme. You can start reading below, including a complete Christmas shopping classic by George Gladir and Stan Goldberg, and grab your stocking-sized issue right here. Have fun reading your stack of new comics this weekend!