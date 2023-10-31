Happy Halloween from your pals ‘n’ ghouls at Archie!

Happy Halloween from all of us here in Riverdale! We’re celebrating with a free spooktacular story from ARCHIE GIANT COMICS SHIMMER below!

It may look a little light and sunny, but trust us, this literally giant-sized graphic novel is packed with spooky tricks and treats from the Archie Archives, making it a great Halloween read (when you’re safely home from ghouling and goblining about, of course)!

You can start with the complete “Scary Scary Doooo” below, by Alex Simmons and Pat & Tim Kennedy, and have a blast on fright night tonight!