New Archie Comics Releases for 11/1/23

Ethel and Penny Parker both have Christmas crises in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 1, 2023:
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Ethel’s noel spirit seems to be a big no-go this holiday season. Betty and Veronica have a very tall order — to restore her yuletide excitement, and make sure this Christmas is Ethel’s biggest one yet! Then, a mystery game taking place at the holiday party at the Lodge Mansion gives Penny Parker some real suspicions. High society will be reeling after this party!
Script: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent
Pencils: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent
Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/1
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
