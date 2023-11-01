New Archie Comics Releases for 11/1/23

Ethel and Penny Parker both have Christmas crises in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 1, 2023:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Ethel’s noel spirit seems to be a big no-go this holiday season. Betty and Veronica have a very tall order — to restore her yuletide excitement, and make sure this Christmas is Ethel’s biggest one yet! Then, a mystery game taking place at the holiday party at the Lodge Mansion gives Penny Parker some real suspicions. High society will be reeling after this party!

Script: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

Pencils: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/1

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

