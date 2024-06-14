Home Free Comic Meet Stinger the Cat in ARCHIE DIGEST #351!

Meet Stinger the Cat in ARCHIE DIGEST #351!

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Archie, Fran Frazier, Veronica, and Betty are on a roller coaster about to depart. Fran's cat Stinger, a gray and white cat with black stripes and a triangle play symbol in his fur, jumps away before it leaves.

Detective Fran Frazer has an all-new adventure — and an all-new pet! — in this week’s ARCHIE DIGEST #351!

Archie looks out at the reader smiling. His shirt is off and he has a temporary tattoo on his arm of Betty and Veronica with hearts floating around them. Betty and Veronica stand behind him, smiling, wearing swimsuits.We’ve thrilled to some of Fran’s new adventures as a true crime podcaster in recent Archie digests, and this week’s caper is no exception as she and the gang head to the beach to save the day at an old theme park. The best part is, she’s bringing along Stinger the Cat in his very first appearance! (Purrst appearance? Is that anything?) It all goes down in “The Mystery of the Riverdale Beach Coaster” by Bill Golliher!

And there’s more summer fun where that came from! The rest of this issue is packed with beachside hijinks to while away the extra-long sunny days, and you can start reading now with the complete Little Archie picnic adventure “Attack of the Soldier Ants” by Dexter Taylor below. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!

 

 

 

