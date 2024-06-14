Meet Stinger the Cat in ARCHIE DIGEST #351!

Detective Fran Frazer has an all-new adventure — and an all-new pet! — in this week’s ARCHIE DIGEST #351!

We’ve thrilled to some of Fran’s new adventures as a true crime podcaster in recent Archie digests, and this week’s caper is no exception as she and the gang head to the beach to save the day at an old theme park. The best part is, she’s bringing along Stinger the Cat in his very first appearance! (Purrst appearance? Is that anything?) It all goes down in “The Mystery of the Riverdale Beach Coaster” by Bill Golliher!

And there’s more summer fun where that came from! The rest of this issue is packed with beachside hijinks to while away the extra-long sunny days, and you can start reading now with the complete Little Archie picnic adventure “Attack of the Soldier Ants” by Dexter Taylor below. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!