December 2020 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in December 2020. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #12

This final issue of the Archie Milestones Jumbo Comics Digest is a cause for celebration—so much so it’s filled to the brim with stories about celebration and parties! But it’s not only fun and games, it also includes some important, teachable moments courtesy of Archie and the Gang as well as some far away travel—like a galaxy far, far away!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Harry Lucey

On Sale Date: 12/16

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (2020) #1

Have some festive fun and holly jolly hijinks in this special collection of Christmas tales!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 12/9

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #289

BRAND NEW STORY: “My House Never Tasted So Good!” Betty is a whiz at making gingerbread houses, much to Veronica’s chagrin. But when Pop’s hosts a Gingerbread House contest, Veronica is determined to win—and she’ll do whatever it takes!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 12/2

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA SPECTACULAR VOL. 3 (TR)

Betty & Veronica take on the world in this series of once-quarterly stories! See how B&V tackle the world of fashion, prep for the red carpets of Hollywood and still have time to finish their homework in this third collection of the popular 1990s comic series!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Henry Scarpelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-981-1

$10.99 US

5 ¼ x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/30

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #105

BRAND NEW STORY: “A Very Merry Makeover!” Betty & Veronica get a frantic message from Noelle, Santa’s daughter. She’s finally landed a date to her holiday dance at the North Pole, and is in desperate need of a makeover—which means getting to Riverdale ASAP! But how will she get there? A magical sleigh might solve her problems… or cause even more!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/9

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.